PM Citu addressing Liberals: Please come out and say if you receive threats

Prime Minister Florin Citu, who is also a candidate for the position of PNL (National Liberal Party) chair, on Tuesday told his colleagues to come out and say publicly if they are threatened, because such practice doesn't honor the Liberals.

Citu participated on Tuesday evening in the Internal Elections Conference of the PNL District 4 Organization.

"I am here today to support Pavel Popescu. Pavel Popescu was also called many times to give a resolution for a certain candidate when the branches counted, or when the branches were counted. Now they are not counted, but they were back then. He was forced, of course, because of his position, to make that decision, and he was the only man to vote against it. He had a very good plead. Why give support to one candidate when maybe we will have other candidates, he said. He had the courage to stand up and not respond to threats. The National Liberal Party is not a dictatorship and I ask all of you who are called every time and threaten to come out publicly and tell, because if something like this happens it doesn't honor us," the PM said.He reiterated that the PNL must have a candidate in each district of the Capital City.Referring to the PNL Congress on September 25, he underscored that the Liberals must choose well.He also said that the behaviour of Liberals who would denigrate their colleagues should be condemned."In these few weeks of the campaign, a few things have happened that only I and my team have publicly condemned and I challenge my colleague Ludovic Orban that, starting today, Ludovic, please condemn those colleagues as well. We have to condemn this behaviour together, these colleagues who are denigrating their own colleagues, calling them traitors, who appear in TV shows and so on to denigrate them. Together we can do it, we can condemn this behaviour. You and I, Mr Ludovic Orban and I, every time, because these colleagues don't honor PNL and they also do us harm," Florin Citu said.In his turn, the incumbent PNL chair, Ludovic Orban, thanked the Liberals in this district for their activity and for being part of all the victories in the last four years.