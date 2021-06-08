PM Citu: CVM report, positive for Romania, we must rapidly correct PSD's legislative errors

Prime Minister Florin Citu maintains that the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report published on Tuesday by the European Commission is a "positive" one for Romania, and the governing coalition must correct as rapidly as possible "the legislative errors knowingly committed by the PSD."

"The CVM report published today is a positive one for Romania. The European Commission appreciates the fact that in 2021 there was progress in what regards all remaining recommendations in the CVM. The great battle for an independent judiciary is, in fact, the battle for normality of a democratic society. Laws and institutions must guarantee the efficiency of the act of justice for citizens and the independence of the judiciary system. In the coming period, we must correct as fast as possible the legislative errors knowingly committed by the PSD! In an efficient government, good laws solve problems, they don't generate problems!," wrote Citu, on Tuesday, on Facebook.

The European Commission adopted the most recent report regarding the development of the situation in Romania in what regards reform of the judiciary system and the fight against corruption.

The Community executive hailed Romania's progress in regards to the recommendations assumed as part of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, but mentioned that it awaits for the Romanian authorities to transpose this commitment into concrete measures.

The report adopted on Tuesday takes stock of the progress recorded as part of the CVM since October 2019 and up to now and evaluates the progress recorded in view of fulfilling the 12 recommendations of January 2017 and the eight additional recommendations of November 2018.

Fulfilling all the recommendations which have not yet been applied is essential for the reform process and for Romania to conclude the CVM process, the European Commission said.