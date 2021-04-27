PM Citu: decision to expel Russian deputy military attach is not linked to what happens in other EU countries

The decision on the expulsion from Romania of the deputy military attaché with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest has nothing to do with what is happening in other countries in the European Union, it is not part of a campaign, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday.

"Regarding today's statement, I would not link it [the decision to expel the Russian deputy military attaché] to a campaign or a reaction in solidarity with what is happening in other countries. In Romania it was a decision taken, assumed and we moved on. It was a decision we are making and it has nothing to do with what is happening in other EU countries," Citu told TVR 1 when asked if Romania had joined the states that have reacted to Russia's actions and whether such measures will continue.

The Romanian authorities have decided to declare persona non grata on Romanian soil deputy military attaché with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Alexey Grishaev, because "his activities and actions contravene the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations," the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reported in a press statement released on Monday.According to the MAE, the decision was communicated to the embassy on Monday, when the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, was asked to report to MAE main offices in Bucharest, at the disposal of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.