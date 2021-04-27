 
     
President Iohannis, PM Citu participate in 'Alongside Veterans' campaign organised by Defence Ministry

President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday will join, at 1.30 p.m., the "Together with Veterans" campaign organised by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) on the occasion of the National Day of War Veterans, reports agerpres.

The event takes place at the National Military Centre. Also, Custodian of the Crown Margaret and Prince Radu will be at this event and will symbolically wrap gifts for World War II veterans.

The "Together with Veterans" campaign started on April 23 being organised by the Ministry of National Defence in partnership with the "Together with Heroes" Association. It will take place over several days and will include an action to distribute gift baskets on the occasion of the Easter Holidays for all the 2,610 war veterans in Romania, as well as for the eight in the Republic of Moldova. The distribution of the baskets to the war veterans will take place between April 28-30.

 

