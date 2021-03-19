PM Citu: European Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of this year

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday discussed in detail with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, the EC saying that it supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) at the end of this year, according to AGERPRES.

"Good news for Romania! The European Commission supports the lifting of the CVM at the end of this year. Today I have had a meeting with Ms Vera Jourova, the Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency. We have discussed the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania. The Romanian government supports this mechanism of unitary assessment of the rule of law regarding all the member states of the EU. Observing rule of law, democracy and fundamental human rights are not things to be negotiated. They represent the primary political foundation of the European Union and they must be protected with all means," the Prime Minister wrought on his Facebook page.

He said that, alongside the European Commission, the Bucharest Government supports the elimination and repair of the "unfortunate" legislative modification brought to the justice laws over 2017-2019.

"I share Ms Jourova's desire to accomplish, in the first half of this year, the commitments that Romania has as a member of the European Union to observe the rule of law. In this respect, the legislative coalition and the Ministry of Justice, which are in a permanent dialogue with the representatives of the judges and of the civil society, have a European objective: to deliver laws that will guarantee justice independence in the long run and to withstand the political pressures. The process of recovering justice independence has started and it will continue. This is a healing process. It won't be easy, but it's unavoidable. Through civilized dialogue and debate based on rational arguments we will reach a consensus in Romania's interest to conclude the CVM and strengthen the rule of law," said Florin Citu.