PM Citu: Government will maintain fiscal stability, implement structural reforms and increase investment resources

Prime Minister Florin Citu conveyed at the meeting with the representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania (CDR) on Tuesday, that the Government will maintain fiscal stability, will implement structural reforms postponed for many years in Romania and will annually increase its budgetary resources allocated to investments.

"My priority, as Prime Minister, and of the Government I lead is to develop an investment plan by 2028, which should include measures to prepare for the implementation of these development projects. Romania will benefit from 76 billion euros by 2027, representing the amounts allocated through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and other European funds, to which are added national resources, respectively at least 60 billion lei annually. There are substantial funds, and the economy must be prepared to attract and implement the investment projects. I discussed these things with the representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania. I was glad to see the interest and involvement of business people and to see that they are partners we can rely on in what we intend to do," Florin Citu affirmed in a message posted on the Government's Facebook page.

"I am a supporter of the business environment, I conveyed that we are solving the things broken by the former governments. I said that we will not tamper with taxes and that is the best decision. And the investment plan is long-term: until 2028. Moreover, at the Government level, we are considering measures that will lead to the expansion of production capacity and the elimination of legislative bottlenecks in the implementation of investment projects. We are preparing the modification of the public procurement legislation, the simplification of the insolvency legislation and the implementation of the e-invoicing project, for the efficiency of the economic system and of the productivity," said Citu.

According to him, the government will work together with the specialists of the Coalition for the Development of Romania for the preparation, implementation and monitoring of these projects.

"The CDR representatives will be part of the inter-ministerial committees that will monitor the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027," Citu added.