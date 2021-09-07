PM Citu: Health, Development, Investment, Transport ministries get most money in budget revision

Health, Development, Investments and Transport ministries have received the largest amounts of money in the budget revision, Prime Minister Florin Citu informed on Tuesday.

"I will tell you the first four ministries that have received the most money in this budget revision: the Health, Development, Investments and Transport ministries. These are the first four ministries to receive the largest amounts in the budget revision," Citu said, at the Victoria Palace.

According to him, the Ministry of Health gets 3.7 billion lei, Agerpres informs.

"The Health minister gets by 3 billion lei more than in 2020 - so compared to last year, when we were in full pandemic, this year we allocate 3 billion lei more to Health and 4.4 billion lei more than in 2019 and double compared to 2018. This is an important year, in which we have allocated significant amounts to the ministry of Health," said Citu.

The Prime Minister also referred to the allocations for the Ministry of Finance.

"We have seen that there is a great debate about the amount that is included in the budget for the ministry of Finance, general actions. So far we have collected requests worth one billion lei for ATUs following this year's floods. So there are all kinds of cities, villages, rural towns where roads, bridges and so on are destroyed and the amounts they ask us based on these requests following the floods amount to 8 billion lei," he explained.

Regarding the amounts allocated to the ministry of Development, the Prime Minister showed that, after rectification, this ministry has received an additional amount of 2.3 billion lei, of which 2 billion for the National Local Development Programme and 200 million for the National Programme for Constructions of Public Interest National.

Florin Citu also mentioned other ministries that receive extra money in the revision: "The ministry of Education gets an additional 964 million lei, the ministry of Investments - an additional 760 million lei, the minister of Transport - 660 million lei; the ministry of Water And Forests - 533 million lei."

1.6 billion lei are allocated for the general centralized budget of the administrative-territorial units, the prime minister added.