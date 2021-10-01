PM Citu: Healthcare receives additional 5.7 billion RON from budget this year, over 2020

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated that the allotted budget for this year for Healthcare, up to this time, was by 5.7 billion RON bigger than last year and mentioned that the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanta benefited from European funds worth 22.6 million RON, allotted for the management of the health crisis, of which 5 million RON were used this year.

"Because in the public space there are discussions on the budget, that more money wasn't allotted. Those who invoke the lack of money, the budget allotted at the start of the year for the Health Ministry, for Healthcare, was of 58.3 billion RON, and in the budget revision another 4.5 billion RON were added. On Wednesday we added another 400 million RON, of which 70 million went to ICU sections, and the rest towards medicine. This means that this year saw allotments by 5.7 billion RON higher than in 2020 and 10 billion RON more than in 2019," said Florin Citu, on Friday, at the Victoria Palace.

In what regards the Infectious Disease Hospital in Constanta, he added, "there were European funds worth 22.6 million RON for the management of the health crisis, of which 5 million were used this year.""There was money, but it seems it was not used properly in this situation," said Citu.