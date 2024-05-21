President Iohannis visits Piatra Craiului National Park on Wednesday on Biodiversity Day

President Klaus Iohannis will visit Piatra Craiului National Park on Wednesday, on the occasion of the International Day of Biodiversity and on the sidelines of the European Day of National Parks, which will be marked on May 24, the Presidential Administration informs.

"By participating in Wednesday's event, President Klaus Iohannis highlights the importance of preserving the natural heritage and the role of national parks for educational and awareness-raising activities, as well as for recreation, provided that a responsible behavior towards nature is adopted," the source says.

During the visit, the president of Romania will have discussions with the relevant central authorities regarding environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and the promotion of environmental education and will also meet with the directors of national and natural parks from various regions of the country, gathered at the Piatra Craiului National Park.

On the agenda of the discussions will be topics that require an approach and a coordinated effort at the national level, such as increasing the access of the general public to national and natural parks, the development of educational programs in the parks, such as the implementation of the National Junior Ranger Program, the source states.

Other points of interest include the establishment of a national framework for the protection of biodiversity, for the preservation of the integrity of ecosystems and landscapes, as well as for the optimal management of national and natural parks.