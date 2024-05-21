Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

President Iohannis visits Piatra Craiului National Park on Wednesday on Biodiversity Day

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
klaus iohannis zambet

President Klaus Iohannis will visit Piatra Craiului National Park on Wednesday, on the occasion of the International Day of Biodiversity and on the sidelines of the European Day of National Parks, which will be marked on May 24, the Presidential Administration informs.

"By participating in Wednesday's event, President Klaus Iohannis highlights the importance of preserving the natural heritage and the role of national parks for educational and awareness-raising activities, as well as for recreation, provided that a responsible behavior towards nature is adopted," the source says.

During the visit, the president of Romania will have discussions with the relevant central authorities regarding environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and the promotion of environmental education and will also meet with the directors of national and natural parks from various regions of the country, gathered at the Piatra Craiului National Park.

On the agenda of the discussions will be topics that require an approach and a coordinated effort at the national level, such as increasing the access of the general public to national and natural parks, the development of educational programs in the parks, such as the implementation of the National Junior Ranger Program, the source states.

Other points of interest include the establishment of a national framework for the protection of biodiversity, for the preservation of the integrity of ecosystems and landscapes, as well as for the optimal management of national and natural parks.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.