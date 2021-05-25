PM Citu: I want a clear procedure; in case something happens, to return to COVID hospitals fast

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday stated that he asked the Minister of Health for a clear procedure regarding the release of hospitals from the tasks related to the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 patients, so that, in case there is a new pandemic wave, there will be made into COVID hospitals again fast, agerpres reports.

"I think we have learned this year how to react much faster. For example, we are preparing and talking to the Ministry of Health, yes, to gradually release those COVID hospitals, but I want to have a clear procedure, so that, if something happens to be able to make them into COVID hospitals quickly, and not have the same problem like in the winter again when I had to go every time to say: we need another 200 beds. (...) We are preparing the procedures to be able to transfer the resources from one side to the other without facing new problems and to avoid such situations like the one at the "Foisor" Hospital, and so on, from happening, again," Florin Citu told Radio Guerrilla on Tuesday.

Asked about the possibility of an increase in the number of COVID cases in autumn, he said: "We are ready for any scenario, but I tell you that I do not think we will have a situation like before."The head of Executive pointed out that the vaccination brought much better results than expected.