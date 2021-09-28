PM Citu: In Parliament there is competition of those who want to destabilize Romania

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Florin Citu, said on Tuesday that in Parliament, where two censure motions are submitted, there is a "competition" of those who want to "destabilize Romania".

He argued that the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the decision on the referral he submitted on the issue of the legal conflict between the Executive and Parliament in the case of the motion of censure of Save Romania Union (USR) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) should be expected.

"We have to wait for the motivation of the CCR decision, we know very well that a decision of the Constitutional Court must be respected in its entirety by everyone, including the Romanian Parliament. We can interpret, I say that the Constitutional Court was right, it said that there is a legal conflict. If not, we will challenge before the Constitutional Court, again, and you will see that we will be right," Citu declared, before the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau, Agerpres informs.

According to the prime minister, "there is a festival and a competition of those who want to blow up the country, to destabilize Romania".

"On the one hand, we have a USR-AUR coalition, on the other hand, PSD [the Social Democratic Party], they are competing to throw the country into chaos and they want to overthrow the Romanian Government," Citu declared.

Asked what he will do as the leader of the PNL after one of the two censure motions ends up being voted in Parliament, Citu replied: "I do not discuss scenarios".

According to him, PNL is not negotiating with anyone at present.

"There are two motions, a competition of irresponsible parties that want to blow up the country ahead of this winter which is a very difficult one. We look at them, we see how they are fighting in the Romanian Parliament, we are taking care of government. Let's see, let these motions be put to the vote, to see that USR votes with PSD and AUR, to see that PSD votes with AUR and USR," mentioned the PNL leader.

Asked what he will do with the government, with the emergency ordinances prepared, the prime minister said: "We are preparing to get back in Parliament if those at USR decide not to come back and negotiate, we go to the Romanian Parliament with proposals for ministers and move on".

Citu confirmed that he has already prepared a short list of ministers for the portfolios now occupied on an interim basis.

"We will bring them next week and you will see them when we bring them in the Romanian Parliament," he added.