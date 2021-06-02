PM Citu: Loans that Romania will draw under PNRR will be used for investment only

The loans that Romania will draw under its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be used for investment only, Prime Minister Florin Citu told a PNNR news conference on Wednesday at the Government House.

"Romania badly needs investments; we invested record amounts last year, we continue to invest this year as well. These loans that we draw under PNRR will only go into investment, and to be clear: they cannot go into consumption. So, the money will not go into consumption, it will only go into investment, and I do not think that there is a debate at the level of the political class, at the level of society that loans are not good. Moreover, we already used to borrow money to invest in Romania, so we need motorways, we need hospitals, we need schools, and the loans we take up under PNRR are at a much, much lower interest rate; we are talking about close to zero percent, zero point something percent, an interest at which Germany, Spain, Italy, all the countries in the euro area borrow," said Citu.

He pointed out that to Romania, it is a plus that it can borrow at these interest rates and will be able to make investment.

"The important part is that we invest a lot in a very short time, which means a challenge for the Romanian economy to be able to use these resources, 29.2 billion euros, without creating imbalances. And that is the good part of programme to carry through all these investment projects in 2026," added Citu.