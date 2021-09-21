PM Citu: Lockdown didn't help at all, only delayed; vaccination - sole solution

The lockdown didn't help at all, only delayed things, believes Prime Minister Florin Citu, who says that the best solution to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic is vaccination.

"What I want to see is increase in vaccination, because it's the only solution by which we can overcome the pandemic. Lockdown didn't help at all, it only delays things. In order to overcome the pandemic, we must get vaccinated. It's the only solution. We have vaccine doses, we have what we need, we only have to vaccinate and at the same time I said we must maintain the economy open. That's why I took these measures, the green certificate measure, to ensure that Romanians can conduct their activities safely, whether they want to go to the restaurant, cinema, or to the office, they must be safe," said on Tuesday Florin Citu.

Referring to the obligation to test children, the Prime Minister said he will consult with healthcare specialists, stating that the regulation may be amended."I would like Romanians to go on with their lives, but in as safe as possible conditions, that's the most important thing and then, if we can find measures to improve the measures already taken, I will agree to amend, of course," said Citu, during a visit to Prahova County. AGERPRES