PM Citu: Morality has died today, PSD censure motion is backed, voted by USR, so-called reformists

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday, in the joint plenary sitting of Parliament, that the Romanians were betrayed by the Save Romania Union (USR) which allied itself with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the "extremists" (AUR, Alliance for the Union of Romanians, ed.n.) and chose to support and vote on the censure motion of the Social-Democrats and to bring down the government which he belongs to.

"Today morality died. The motion of the PSD, your greatest enemy and ours, is supported and voted by the USR. The so-called reformists have allied themselves with the PSD and the extremists. Dear Romanians, you have been betrayed! USR, the party you voted to do good, wants to take down the government to which it belongs, the government they have reached because of your trust. Can the leaders of this party be more despicable than that?! They became brothers with PSD and with neo-fascist extremists to remove the only man who put them to work and who prevented them from playing with the Romanians' lives. I showed them very clearly - with me prime minister, the government is not a game of spoiled children," Florin Citu said at the debate on the no confidence vote initiated by PSD.

He voiced his disappointment, adding that the USR is playing "a shell game" with the government.

"After plotting to take down the government, it wants to return to government, but with a more indulgent boss, someone imposed by them, who will close his eyes, when instead of the right path they choose the left," he said.