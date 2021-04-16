PM Citu: New beds in ICUs, in several Bucharest hospitals for COVID-19 patients

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday, in northwestern Cluj-Napoca, during a press conference, that for the Bucharest Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases there will be 20 new fully operational Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, and at the Bagdasar-Arseni Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, during the next two weeks, there could be a new unit of hospital emergencies.

"At Matei Bals there will be another 20 ICU beds, fully operational - there will be a need to transfer seven doctors and 30 nurses. There will be an evaluation center for patients with SARS-CoV-2. At Bagdasar-Arseni - very important - during the next two weeks, there will be a new emergency room, with 27 emergency beds and 27 ICU beds, and we will not be allocating adults at Grigore Alexandrescu Hospital. There we can allocate 12 ICU beds for children - during the first phase, 10 beds on demand," the PM said.

He added that the authorities are able to ensure 1,600 ICU beds for patients with COVID-19.