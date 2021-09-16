 
     
PM Citu: OMV Petrom continues investments in Romania, not only to increase production, also reduce emissions

Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu states that OMV Petrom will continue to invest in Romania "not only to increase production, but also to reduce carbon emissions," following discussions had on Thursday with the representatives of the company, emphasizing the need for "additional efforts" to cope with rising prices.

"I am glad that OMV Petrom is continuing investments in Romania, not only to increase production, but also to reduce carbon emissions. The international context is a complicated one and additional efforts are necessary to cope with the wave of price increases. It's clear that the brunt cannot be transferred to consumers and that's why it's important to discuss all options, with all partners. It's essential to take measures that function on the medium and long-term," Florin Citu wrote, on Thursday, on his Facebook page, Agerpres.ro informs.

