PM Citu on magistrates' situation: Budget is built so that salaries be paid till end of year

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that the budget was built in such a way that the salaries of public employees could be ensured by the end of the year, but that the situation must be corrected where there were increases over the amounts initially provided.

"I haven't seen, they can't run out of salary money. The budget was built so that salaries are paid by the end of the year. If during the year there are increases in salary expenses over what was budgeted, those who have done so must go back to them or answer, to see what happened there, but at this point, as the budget has been set up, it is exactly the wage expenditures that reach the end of the year for all public sector employees, without wage increases, of course," the prime minister said in a statement to the press.

The clarifications came after, according to the central press, the Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, would have sent an address to several courts in the country, warning that too many expenses had been made by March, and if savings are not made, there is a risk that the courts will run out of money and the outstanding salaries will not be paid, agerpres.ro confirms.