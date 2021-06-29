PM Citu on statements regarding PNL elections: This is about my fight with PSD

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday explained that the statements made during the debates on the motion of censure regarding the internal elections at the PNL (National Liberal Party) had to do with his "fight" with the Social Democratic Party - PSD.

"This is my fight with PSD. And you all know very well that I am the most attacked man by the PSD and that they believe they will get rid of me like this. They won't," PM Citu said in a press statement at the Palace of Parliament.

He also denied, when asked about it, that the internal elections of the PNL (National Liberal Party) and of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) would affect the implementation of the reforms.In respect to the possibility that President Klaus Iohannis supported him for the top job at the PNL, Citu underscored that he has very good relations with the President, but constitutionally speaking the President of the country cannot get involved in the internal elections of a political party.On the other hand, the head of the Executive reproached the initiators of the motion that they only included personal opinions in its text.