PM Citu: Ordinance regarding energy price subsidies discussed in first lecture; price capping also approached

Prime Minister Florin Citu said, on Wednesday, that an ordinance aimed at subsidizing energy and gas prices was discussed in first lecture, among other topics, in the Government sitting.

"It's about subsidizing the prices for energy and gas. I had a very good talk in the Government session today. I mandated the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Finance come up with a final form. I would like the form be completed, as well as the scheme with solutions to compensate non-household clients. Until now, I have spoken about household clients. I would also like to talk about non-household clients, especially SMEs. The Ministry of Labor must be involved, because it implies compensating household consumers and we are thinking of how to do this as simply as possible," showed the Prime Minister, during a press conference at the Victoria Government Palace.

He said that the topic of capping the gas price was also approached, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Also in the Government sitting today, we had discussions on capping the price for gas. I introduced this topic into debate in the Government. Mr. Minister, together with the Competition Council, will also discuss with the European Commission. There are several options we're considering, but we wanted to have this option as well. We are looking for the best solutions for this period in which gas and energy prices have gone up, for household and non-household consumers, especially until March 31," Citu also said.