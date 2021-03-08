 
     
PM Citu: OUG for number of B of D members, draft regarding automated contribution for unions

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Monday that the Government will approve an Emergency Ordinance regarding the number of members in the Board of Directors (B of D) and a draft regarding the automated contribution for unions, according to AGERPRES.

"Some will be drafts, others will be emergency ordinances. The one with 109 will be an emergency ordinance, the other will be a draft law (OUG 109/2011 regarding the corporate governance of public enterprises, ed. n). I have a form which I am looking at along with 109. If it has all opinions, it will enter the Government sitting on Wednesday," Citu said, in Parliament, before the Executive Bureau meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

On February 18, the Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that at a Government level there is a project on limiting the number of members in the boards of directors, but also the number of boards a person can be part of.

 

