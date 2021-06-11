PM Citu: PNRR was not rejected, it was not referred back

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday, in Zalau, that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) was neither rejected nor referred back by the European Commission to the Romanian authorities, as it was said in the public space.

"I saw in the public space that there was a debate on the PNRR. PNRR was not rejected, it was not referred back. (...) Just so we're clear," PM Citu declared, at the end of a visit at the Zalau ring road construction site.

On Friday, national leader of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu urged Minister of European Investment and Projects Cristian Ghinea to resign, adding that if the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) lawmakers fail to vote on the simple motion filed against him by PSD, they will be equally accountable.

The European Commission (EC) has started an in-depth assessment of the recovery and resilience plans (PNRR) it has received from member states to access funding under the European recovery plan for the economies affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the EC Representation in Romania announced on Friday.

The recovery and resilience plans will be assessed on the basis of 11 transparent criteria set out in the Regulation establishing a Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main component of the NextGenerationEU relaunch programme. As provided for in this Regulation, the Commission will work closely with the Member State concerned throughout the evaluation period in order to clarify any potential questions raised, for example by requesting additional information.

"Our goal is to work with Member States to ensure the optimal use of these funds," the European Commission said.

The European Commission has two months to approve the national plans, one of the essential conditions for their approval being that Member States allocate at least 37 percent to the ecological transition and 20 percent to the digital sector, the release issued by the EC Representation in Romania further mentions.