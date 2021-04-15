PM Citu: Presence of USR PLUS ministers at government meeting, important step in unblocking the situation

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that the presence of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) ministers at the Government meeting was an "important" step in unblocking the political situation in Romania.

"In today's Government meeting, I thanked my colleagues that they found the strength to overcome the decision they made yesterday and that they understood that it is much more important to come, to solve important problems for Romania. It was my message to my colleagues, and I thank them again. They have taken an important step in unblocking the situation we are in today," the prime minister told a news conference at Victoria Palace of Government, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Romania is going through a difficult period and it is important that we are all here for Romanians," he stressed.

Asked how he responds to the reproach of USR PLUS that the representatives of the alliance were not announced in advance about the intention to remove Vlad Voiculescu from the position of Minister of Health, Florin Citu stated that he was surprised by such an approach, because the leaders of the governing coalition had announced that they wouldn't question the prime minister's duties.

"In the coalition meeting on Monday it was very clear, from my point of view. The constitutional powers of the prime minister were discussed. These duties are to evaluate and to propose, when he decides, the revocation, the replacement of a minister. All I did was to exercise my constitutional powers, and at that meeting all party leaders agreed that these were the prime minister's duties and would never challenge or question the prime minister's constitutional powers. This was Monday's conclusion. That's were we left it that day," Citu specified.