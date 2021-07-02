PM Citu: Romania remains on watch list as regards human trafficking. No exploitation should be ignored

Prime Minister Florin Citu points out that Romania is still on the human trafficking watch list, in a report released by the US State Department, adding that "an integrated effort" of all institutions is needed to combat this problem.

"The US State Department launched yesterday the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report. After the Government's efforts of the previous year, together with the civil society, Romania remains on the Tier 2 Watch List. That is, it remains on the watch list at level 2. The problem of human trafficking is a priority for the Government. We have solutions that we will follow and coordinate in an integrated manner at the Chancellery level. I will make sure that the existing breaks are resolved in the shortest and most efficient way," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

He stressed that any suspicion of exploitation must be treated with the utmost seriousness.

"I want to convey to all Romanians, but also to specialists, that no suspicion of exploitation must be ignored and must be treated with the utmost seriousness. Trafficking in human beings and exploitation must be combated in Romania. An integrated effort is needed from all institutions. We must make sure that no vulnerable person becomes a victim," Citu specified.