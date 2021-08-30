PM Citu: Romanian firefighters who acted in Greece did an excellent job

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Florin Citu congratulated the Romanian firefighters who acted to extinguish wildfires in Greece, saying that they "did an excellent job."

"A new mission successfully accomplished in Greece. Our firefighters have once again done an excellent job. Congratulations on all their effort and courage! Proud of you!," Citu says in a post on the Romanian Government's Facebook page.

Romania sent 142 firefighters to Greece, eight forest fire trucks, three tanks, a command centre, as well as other equipment and logistical support.It is the second team from Romania to fight wild vegetation fires in Greece, after more than 100 Romanian firefighters with 23 trucks worked for 10 days in the first half of August in Greece doing the same.