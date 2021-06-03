 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu says no debt increase under PNRR, as money borrowed for investment not consumption

mpinteractiv.ro
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu contradicted on Thursday some scenarios according to which Romania's public debt will increase as a result of the fact that the country will borrow 15 billion euros under its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), insisting that the loans are intended for investment, not consumption.

"If nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) outgrows public debt, debt will actually fall. And there are these scenarios that show us that it is indeed falling. Now I tell you the golden rule in finance and I tell you what any economist in the world will say: if you borrow for investment, it is ok and what we do under PNRR is borrow for investment, not for consumption. Investment is what adds value, investment is what creates jobs, and only through investment can one have strong economic growth without inflation, sustainable economic growth. So here things are very clear, very transparent: we do not borrow for consumption, and I can tell you that we may see public debt fall or remain constant, as we see things moving forward," Citu told a news briefing at the Government House.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.