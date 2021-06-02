PM Citu: Transport, education, healthcare get big money under National Recovery and Resilience Plan

Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is a very important programme for Romania, under which big money will be doled out to three important sectors: transport - 6.7 billion euros, education - 3.6 billion euros, and healthcare - 2.4 billion euros.

"The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (...) can be analysed, read by all Romanians at this time. PNRR was submitted to the European Commission on Monday and today we unveil its details. (...) It is a very important programme for Romania. (...) It is about 29.2 billion euros, money that will be used to build about 450 kilometres of motorways, hundreds of schools and nurseries; we will build and renovate dozens of hospital," Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday at the Government House.

The prime minister pointed out that in 2024 there will be a newly built hospital.

"And for the first time in the last 30 years, (...) we will have a hospital built in 2024," Citu said.

He explained that under PNRR three large sectors will receive significant sums of money: transport - 6.7 billion euros, education - 3.6 billion euros, and healthcare - 2.4 billion euros.