PM Citu: We need fundamental reform in the police, in 30 years things have solidified, Romanians no longer accept

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Thursday that a "fundamental reform" in law enforcement is needed, noting that he did not see the union leaders in the police protesting for rights in front of the Government coming and explaining to him how the Onesti case (a man killed two people in an apartment - ed.n.) was possible.

"There have been 30 years in which things have solidified and which Romanians no longer accept in the form in which they have solidified. And we need fundamental reform. I said a few days ago: I no longer see the union leaders in the police who were in front of the Government all day and asking me for rights coming these days to tell me what happened, how this was possible," Florin Citu told private broadcaster B1Tv, asked about the situation from the police and the report presented on the irregularities in the Onesti case.

Citu said that those who only ask for higher salaries will not have a partner in him.

"Let's see if they don't have facilities, let's see where equipment is needed, how much was spent on training and so on. We can put things on the table, transparently. If we just sit and ask for higher salaries and more rights, they won't have a partner in me, if they agree and want to reform, all those who want to reform the state will have a partner in me," added the prime minister.

The deputy representative of the general inspector of the Romanian Police, Florentin Bracea, declared on Thursday that the police officers who intervened in the Onesti case did not know that the perpetrator had a criminal record.

"A first conclusion of the investigation - the police officers who intervened did not document the perpetrator's profile," Bracea said in a press statement at the IGPR headquarters.