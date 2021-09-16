Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Thursday that renaming the Great Hall of the Bucharest National Theater (TNB) into the "Ion Caramitru" Hall represents a small gesture, but it is a symbol of gratitude for all the actor accomplished during his cultural activity, agerpres reports.

"I was thinking, we all met master Ion Caramitru as an actor, in movies or on the stage of the National Theater. Last year, as Minister of Finances, I met him as a manager and I would like to say that even as a manager he was just as talented as he was an actor. Many beautiful words were spoken during this period and my message will be a very short one, because no matter what or how much I say, I would never manage to illustrate what Ion Caramitru meant for us Romanians. I know that renaming the Great Hall of the Bucharest National Theater into the "Ion Caramitru" Hall is a small gesture, but it is a symbol through which we show our gratitude for what Ion Caramitru accomplished in his cultural activity," Florin Citu said during the renaming ceremony of the "Great Hall" into "Ion Caramitru".

The Prime Minister said that from now on, plays put on in this hall will have a special significance."And thus the legacy left by him will never be lost. Thank you, Ion Caramitru!", Citu added.At the end, the head of the Executive requested the other participants to the show to hold a short moment of silence in memory of the great actor.