PM Ciuca: 2022 total investments at 73 bln RON, confirm positive trend of economy

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday at the government meeting that at the end of 2022 budget investments totalled 73 billion RON, "a record high for investments in our country" that confirms the positive trend of the Romanian economy.

"Sure, budget allocations stood at 88 billion, we have to admit that we didn't succeed to reach the goal of one hundred percent, but considering the conditions under which the economic activity unfolded and the disarray caused by the increase in the prices of materials and, of course, the measures taken by the government in order to offset this increase, in the second part of the year we were able to properly manage the sector of investments and here we are with this figure that virtually confirms a highly positive trend for our economy," said Nicolae Ciuca.

The head of the Executive pointed out that concrete measures are still needed to support the Romanian capital. AGERPRES