 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciuca: 2022 total investments at 73 bln RON, confirm positive trend of economy

Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday at the government meeting that at the end of 2022 budget investments totalled 73 billion RON, "a record high for investments in our country" that confirms the positive trend of the Romanian economy.

"Sure, budget allocations stood at 88 billion, we have to admit that we didn't succeed to reach the goal of one hundred percent, but considering the conditions under which the economic activity unfolded and the disarray caused by the increase in the prices of materials and, of course, the measures taken by the government in order to offset this increase, in the second part of the year we were able to properly manage the sector of investments and here we are with this figure that virtually confirms a highly positive trend for our economy," said Nicolae Ciuca.

The head of the Executive pointed out that concrete measures are still needed to support the Romanian capital. AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.