PM Ciuca announces further analysis of deferral of bank installment payment

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, announced on Monday evening that it was decided in the governing coalition not to take the measure of deferring the payment of bank installments for the time being.

"It is a measure that we have discussed with the Finance Minister. At the moment, the data that we have managed to analyze have led us to this decision at the level of the coalition - to continue to analyze. (...) It is a postponement of the decision," Nicolae Ciuca specified, at the Palace of Parliament, during a press conference of the leaders of the governing coalition, Agerpres.ro informs.

Finance Minister Adrian Caciu, showed, in context, that there are ongoing talks with the banking system.

"This measure is still under discussion. We are holding discussions with the banking system, especially with regard to the division of quotas on this measure, because (...) the deferral of installments does not represent an exemption for installments and interests, and consequently, the way in which the measure would be felt, at the end of this deferral, in the context of rising interest rates, has prompted us to pursue the analysis alongside the banking system to find better solutions for citizens and especially for citizens," he said.

Caciu affirmed a bill is not yet in the works.

"A discussion on the deferral of installments should come sooner, given that interest rates have started to stabilize, in order to provide predictability to those who make this decision," the Finance minister said.