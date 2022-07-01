 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciuca announces two more support measures for those affected by price rises

F. P.
Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
ciuca sprijin pentru romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announces the entry into force, on Friday, of the measures regarding the increase in the value of meal vouchers and the granting of an aid of 700 lei for pensioners with incomes below 2,000 lei.

"As of today, two more important measures from the "Support for Romania "package come into force, through which we protect Romanians affected by price increases: 1 - The value of meal vouchers will increase by 50%, from 20 to 30 lei; 2 - Pensioners with incomes below 2,000 lei will receive an aid of 700 lei (after the one granted in January to those with pensions under 1,600 lei)," Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

He said the Government will continue to implement support measures for citizens during this period.

"Our mission is to get the country through the multiple crises that affect us and to start the massive reforms undertaken under the National Resilience and Recovery Plan," the prime minister added. AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.