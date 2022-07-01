PM Ciuca announces two more support measures for those affected by price rises

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announces the entry into force, on Friday, of the measures regarding the increase in the value of meal vouchers and the granting of an aid of 700 lei for pensioners with incomes below 2,000 lei.

"As of today, two more important measures from the "Support for Romania "package come into force, through which we protect Romanians affected by price increases: 1 - The value of meal vouchers will increase by 50%, from 20 to 30 lei; 2 - Pensioners with incomes below 2,000 lei will receive an aid of 700 lei (after the one granted in January to those with pensions under 1,600 lei)," Ciuca wrote on Facebook.He said the Government will continue to implement support measures for citizens during this period."Our mission is to get the country through the multiple crises that affect us and to start the massive reforms undertaken under the National Resilience and Recovery Plan," the prime minister added. AGERPRES