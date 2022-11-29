PM Ciuca assures Moldovan PM Romania to continue its energy support for Republic of Moldova

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, Natalia Gavrilita, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, to analyze the energy situation and the financial effort required to maintain the costs of energy insurance at a sustainable level for the neighboring country, told Agerpres.

"Romania will continue to provide support to the Republic of Moldova on several levels - energy, economy, for the management of the humanitarian crisis, but also to follow the pro-European path it has embarked on. The stability and prosperity of the Republic of Moldova are closely related to the hope offered by the commitment pro-European of the authorities and the citizens," stated Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, according to a Government release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, the Republic of Moldova is making special efforts to deal with the overlapping crises it is facing. The Russian attacks against the Ukrainian energy infrastructure caused power outages of up to 24 hours in some localities, due to the imbalance of the common system in which the two states are included. At the same time, the Republic of Moldova can no longer benefit from the electricity coming from Ukraine, due to Russia's war of aggression.

Against this background, the Republic of Moldova is facing substantial increases in the price of gas and electricity.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita presented the situation for each energy product category in detail, thanking Romania for its support in terms of supplying electricity - 90% of consumption, natural gas, fuel oil and firewood.

The two prime ministers analyzed what other measures can be taken further by the Romanian side to support the smooth passage of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova over the winter season.