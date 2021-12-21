PM Ciuca at meeting with President of the European Council presents commitment to strengthening cohesion at EU level

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca presented, during his meeting in Brussels on Monday, with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the main priorities of the Government and offered assurances regarding Romania's commitment to continue to support, as a state deeply attached to the European project and its core values, efforts to strengthen cohesion and convergence at EU level.

According to a Government's release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, Ciuca and Michel exchanged views on the priorities of the European agenda, including in the context of recent discussions by EU leaders on a number of current issues such as the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the evolution of energy prices and their impact on the objectives of the green transition, the perspectives of the European security and defence policy, respectively the evolutions in the Eastern Neighborhood."The Prime Minister of Romania presented the main priorities of the Government and offered assurances regarding Romania's commitment to continue to support, as a state deeply attached to the European project and its core values, efforts to strengthen cohesion and convergence at Union level. In the context, Minister Nicolae Ciuca expressed the full readiness of the Romanian Government to cooperate openly with the European institutions to promote these objectives and to advance solutions and tools designed to contribute to strengthening the resilience of the Union in the post-crisis period. Prime Minister Ciuca reiterated the determination of the Romanian authorities to continue the fight against corruption, mentioning the relevance in this respect of the recently adopted National Strategy in the field," the release reads.The Prime Minister and the President of the European Council emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to manage the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a view to strengthening health resilience and the full implementation of European instruments to enable economic recovery, in parallel with the process of green and digital transition.The head of the Executive reiterated the importance given by the Government of Bucharest to the objective of finalizing the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, as well as to Romania's accession to the Schengen area.He emphasized the importance of the economic recovery process as a basis for advancing European policies and objectives, appreciating the role of the European Recovery and Resilience Plan.The Prime Minister presented the major priorities of Romania for the next period, which aim at both the achievement of the basic infrastructure in multiple fields, as well as the adaptation to the processes of transformation at European level in the digital field and of the climate changes.According to the Government's release, Ciuca referred to the opportunities for development and future orientation that the ecological transition process offers to the member states, emphasizing, at the same time, the need to manage the inherent challenges in a balanced and equitable way, so that they are not differences in development within the EU, and that the different realities in the member states should be taken into account."In this context, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca underlined the importance of natural gas resources and nuclear energy in supporting national economic activity, and it is essential for Romania to maintain their role in the transition process. He mentioned the importance of adopting as soon as possible a complementary delegated act on taxonomy, including natural gas and nuclear power," the Government informed.The two officials also welcomed the results of the recent Eastern Partnership Summit, emphasizing the need to implement the objectives agreed on this occasion. The Prime Minister reaffirmed his support for the European course of the Republic of Moldova and for the process of democratic reform, as well as for ensuring energy security, requiring coordinated action by the European institutions and member states, including Romania."Regarding the security situation regarding Ukraine and the Black Sea, Prime Minister Ciuca stressed the need for a uniform EU approach, by sending a strong message to Russia's aggressive and destabilizing actions, in line with the conclusions of the European Council meting last week," also shows the quoted release.He stressed the strategic importance of the transatlantic relationship in promoting shared goals and managing common challenges, adding that close EU-US cooperation and coordination is designed to help strengthen the European Union's global role.On Tuesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is scheduled to meet in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen, EC Executive Vice Presidents: Frans Timmermans (European Vice President for the European Green Deal), Margrethe Vestager (European Vice President for a Europe fit for the digital age) and Valdis Dombrovskis (Executive Vice President for an Economy that works for people), as well as Adina Valean, the European Commissioner for Transport.