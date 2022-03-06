PM Ciuca: Both NATO and the EU showed solidarity with the Ukrainian people

NATO and the European Union have shown solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the Executive in Kyiv, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday.

He is at the Mihail Kogalniceanu-based 57th Air Force Base, accompanying President Klaus Iohannis and French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is currently paying a visit to Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The allies will continue to take all necessary measures and decisions to ensure the security and defence of all member states. Our measures will remain defensive, proportionate and non-escalating. Both NATO and the European Union have shown solidarity with the Ukrainian people and their government. We are united in full support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the head of the Executive said.