PM Ciuca, Bulgarian counterpart Donev address advancement of connectivity projects, Schengen accession

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday had a video conference call with the Bulgarian prime minister Galab Donev, during which the discussion focused on the advancement of connectivity projects, confirmed in previous meetings at the level of the governments in Bucharest and Sofia, but also on the subject of the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Area.

According to a government release, the two heads of government confirmed their interest in advancing concrete steps to ensure permanent navigability on the Danube and the construction of a new bridge in the Giurgiu-Ruse area, these being complementary projects, in accordance with the interests of both states, of the entire regions and of the EU as a whole.

In this context, prime minister Ciuca encouraged the Bulgarian side to complete the internal procedures necessary for the approval and implementation of the Fast Danube European project, which, by dredging the Danube, will ensure favorable conditions for navigation regardless of the season.

At the same time, the two leaders agreed to continue discussions on the development of joint projects in the field of renewable energy.

Moreover, premiers Ciuca and Donev reconfirmed the common interest of Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen Area during this year, appreciating the importance of maintaining good cooperation and coordination on a bilateral and European level.

"In this context, the need to support European solutions for the continuation of the fight against illegal migration and the protection of the external borders of the European Union was emphasized," the press release reads.AGERPRES