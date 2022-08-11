PM Ciuca convenes National Committee for Emergency Situations for granting emergency humanitarian aid to France

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca convened, on Thursday, the National Committee for Emergency Situations with a view to granting emergency humanitarian aid to the authorities of the French Republic, following the consultation with President Klaus Iohannis on the topic, a Government briefing informs.

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, and Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru will hold a press briefing at the Victoria Palace of Government at the end of the meeting, around 16:00 hrs., says the cited source.

Thousands of firefighters are currently battling forest fires in France amid heat waves and a lack of rainfall.

On Wednesday evening, eight major fires were burning in France - in Gironde (southwest), Maine-et-Loire (west), Jura (east), Drome, Aveyron and Lozere (southeast). AGERPRES