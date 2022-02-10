PM Ciuca: Current governing coalition - the only solution to ensure political stability and trust

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told private television broadcaster Antena3 on Wednesday evening that at this time, the current governing coalition is the only solution to ensure political stability and the trust of the Romanians and foreign partners, the EU and NATO.

"I will put it as simply as possible. They are tired of political scuffle. The Romanians have expectations of us ... and I understood to take up the office of Prime Minister as a recovery and comeback mission, for going through this crisis and reach a balance each of us can start building from, be able to look forward and build. I see the role of this coalition precisely in this commitment, as the only solution at this moment whereby we can ensure political stability. Political stability means trust, first and foremost in the face of the Romanian citizens and secondly, in relations with our partners, in relations with the European Union, with the North Atlantic Alliance. We need this stability and confidence. (...) Not everything can happen at once, it takes time, it takes adjustment, and I think that new ideas and solutions can emerge from these divergences, which in time will somehow succeed to balance these differences. (...) We look at the young generation, each of us has children, friends, families, what legacy can we leave to these people if we are permanently at strife and in conflict. People need to trust the government, they need to trust the state institutions," Nicolae Ciuca said.

Asked if he would be willing to stay in office as Prime Minister until 2024, the head of the government replied: "I am willing to carry through my term as agreed within the coalition, and as we discussed earlier about the measures we are about to implement, I think it is premature to talk such a decision."