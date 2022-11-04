PM Ciuca decides setting up Interministerial Committee on regulating activities in outer space

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has decided the setting up of an Interministerial Committee for the development of the normative framework on the regulation of activities in outer space, told Agerpres.

According to the decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette, the Committee analyzes the international legislation applicable to state activities in outer space and presents to the institutions with attributions in the field proposals for the normative framework on the regulation of national space activities.

The committee is coordinated by the president of the Romanian Space Agency, and its composition includes expert level representatives from several public authorities: the Romanian Space Agency; Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization; Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure; Ministry of National Defense; Ministry of Justice; Civil Aeronautical Authority; Romanian Air Traffic Services Administration ROMATSA.