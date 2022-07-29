PM Ciuca - discussions with Maia Sandu on energy security, refugee crisis and ensuring political stability

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Friday, at the Victoria Palace, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is on an official visit to Romania, the discussions focusing on current topics and "in-depth" consultations on security issues energy, managing the refugee crisis, ensuring political stability and the regional security situation, in the context of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine.

According to a Government release, Prime Minister Ciuca emphasized the importance of political stability, in the context of overlapping crises that the citizens of Romania and the Republic of Moldova are experiencing, along with the population of other states.The two senior officials had a detailed exchange of ideas regarding the regional security situation and the outlook for the impact of the war in Ukraine and its developments on humanitarian issues, possible refugee flows, political stability, inflation and future economic costs driven by energy prices and deficits due to breaks in supply chains."The Romanian side gave direct assurances of support and agreed on mechanisms and responsibilities for solving the most important and pressing problems of the Republic of Moldova, especially in the areas of security and maintaining the standard of living of the citizens," the press release states.The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, thanked for the support already received from Romania in the crisis situations - material, humanitarian aid, in energy products and for the political support to achieve the desired clear outline of Chisinau's European path."In this context, the role of the reformist government in Chisinau is essential, along with the desire to preserve the integrity and transparency of government acts and the special support at the level of the capitals of the member states in order to obtain this decision from the European Union," the press release states.Also, Prime Minister Ciuca welcomed the progress of the Republic of Moldova in terms of strengthening the perspective of integration into the European Union, alongside Ukraine, by obtaining the candidate state."The key points that accompany this decision adopted in the European Council must be treated with particular attention, and Romania will support the necessary steps aimed at the requested reforms and the opening of the accession negotiations of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union," mentioned the head of the Executive.