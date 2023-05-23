PM Ciuca, European Budget Commissioner Hahn on preparation of review of the Multiannual Financial Framework

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with Johannes Hahn, the European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, the discussions being focused on the European context and on the preparation of the review of the EU Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF 2021-2027).

According to a Government release, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, the minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, the minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, also participated in the meeting.

"The Romanian side and the European Commissioner expressed their confidence that the revision exercise of the MFF will provide adequate answers to the impact of the challenges that the EU faced in the context of Russia's war in Ukraine, of high energy prices, but also to the need to accelerate the energy transition and of increasing the competitiveness of the European industry. The interlocutors also showed the need to identify additional support for the expenses related to the support of Ukraine," the press release states.

In this context, Romanian officials emphasized that solidarity and cohesion are key principles in the complex period that Europe is going through, emphasizing that Romania wants to be part of a quick, punctual and efficient solution.

"It is essential that the revision of the current multiannual framework does not affect the implementation of the initiated projects and does not affect the already agreed financing of the EU's traditional policies (Cohesion and Common Agricultural Policy)," according to the press release.

The Romanian side also referred to the connection between the discussions on the budget and the ongoing debate on the reform of the Stability and Growth Pact. In this context, the call was reiterated to remove from the calculation of the public deficit the expenses for defense investments and the interest rate related to the loan component of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Romania is one of the main beneficiaries of the budget allocations for the cohesion policy and a net beneficiary of the EU budget.AGERPRES