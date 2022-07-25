PM Ciuca: European Commission updating of the Partnership Agreement a signal of support for Romania's priorities

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed, on Monday, the European Commission's decision to update the Partnership Agreement, stating that it represents a signal of "trust" and "support" for Romania's priorities, while the country is set to receive 31.5 billion euros in European funds under the Cohesion Policy by 2027.

"We have welcomed today's announcement from the European Commission with confidence in Romania's development prospects. Through the updated Partnership Agreement, our country will get 31.5 billion euros in European funds under the Cohesion Policy by 2027. Considering also the 13.6 billion euros of national co-financing, we will have more than 45 billion euros available for investment projects in economic, social and territorial cohesion, as well as for the green and digital transition. I welcome the decision of the European Commission, which I consider a signal of trust and support for Romania's priorities. We hail this gesture of European solidarity with responsibility," Ciuca said, according to a message posted on the Government's Facebook page.

He added that the authorities in Bucharest are ready to manage the allocated amounts transparently and as efficiently as possible, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Each citizen will be able to follow online, in real time, on the website https://www.fonduri-ue.ro/statistici, how the European money is spent," the head of Executive said.

Within the new budget exercise, local authorities can prioritize projects, so that disadvantaged areas are more strongly supported to recover the development gaps.

According to him, all the documentation for accessing this money was approved at the Government level.

"The experience so far helps us to maintain an alert pace of attracting European funding, by reducing the deadlines for the following stages: the launch of operational programmes and calls on project. I urge to the potential beneficiaries to prepare their projects in time, because all sectors of activity need financing like oxygen," added Ciuca.

Romania has a total of 90 billion euros at its disposal, including the amounts from the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and financing through other European policies, for investments in areas of major interest, he indicated, from health and transport, to employment, combating poverty, eliminating development gaps and, at the same time, supporting the perspectives of development towards a competitive and innovative economy.

According to a press release of the Community Executive published on Monday, Romania will receive a total of 31.5 billion euros under the cohesion policy in the period 2021-2027, as part of its partnership agreement with the European Commission to promote the economic, social and territorial cohesion of its regions, as well as its green and digital transition.