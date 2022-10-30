 
     
PM Ciuca: Food and energy security are priorities in the coming period

Nicolae Ciucă

Food and energy security represent priorities in the coming period, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Sunday, on the occasion of his participation in the INDAGRA International Fair.

"I have met many farmers, people passionate about agriculture, people with businesses in the area and I enjoyed their openness and normal dialogue, from person to person. For us, food and energy security are priorities in the coming period," PM Nicolae Ciuca wrote on Sunday, on his Facebook page.

He stated that there are several aid schemes for farmers and others are under discussion for those affected by the drought, but also to support dairy cow breeders.

