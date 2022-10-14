PM Ciuca: Gas storage facilities in Romania exceed on Friday filling quota of 90%

Gas storage facilities in Romania exceeded the 90% filling level on Friday and Romanians and the economy will have at their disposal the entire amount of gas needed to get through this winter well, regardless of the weather, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced.

"We have 477 million more cubic meters of gas stored than last year, that is 2.774 billion cubic meters of the total storage capacity of 3.07 billion. Romanians and our economy will have at their disposal the entire amount of gas necessary to go well through this winter, no matter what the weather will be like. Of the 55 million cubic meters required for an average daily winter consumption, almost half is produced domestically, currently, and the difference is covered by the quantities in storage. Assessments show that there is absolutely no problem in the supply of gas for the population, industry, business milieu," Ciuca said in a post on the Government's Facebook page.

The head of the Executive specified that he asked the responsible institutions to continue the intense pace of gas storage and to manage with great care the quantities necessary to get through this winter well.

"Having capped gas prices for Romanians and enough gas for the functioning of the economy, the Government will continue to actively support both our citizens and our industries," the prime minister said, told Agerpres.