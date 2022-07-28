PM Ciuca: Half of Cupru Min's profit will go to retrofitting

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, during a visit in western Alba County, on Thursday, that the Government is preparing a memorandum through which half of the profit of the Cupru Min company will no longer go to the state budget, but will go to retrofitting, mentioning that approximately 43 million RON will support the company's production, without affecting the environment.

"I arrived today in Tara Motilor in order to present the Government's firm message of supporting the development plans for this area, through investments and jobs. I went to Cupru Min, in Abrud, I discussed with the manager of the company, the largest employer in the area, about the retrofitting and streamlining projects. These investments will allow the company to continue having profits and will also offer solid perspectives for development and employment, by exploiting opportunities and processing non-ferrous minerals from the area," PM Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

The Prime Minister added that he encourages the company's management to continue in this direction, mentioning that "the future belongs to new, environmentally friendly technologies".

He specified that within the Government there was a decision made for decentralizing the allocation of financial resources, locally, so that the taxes paid by Cupru Min, 27 million RON, have reached local authorities for investments necessary for the community.

Cupru Min has been active in Romania for the past 45 years.