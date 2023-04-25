PM Ciuca: In 2005, Romania irrevocably chose the path of prosperity and stability

Prime Minister Ciuca: In 2005, Romania irrevocably chose the path of prosperity and stability.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Accession of Romania to the European Union, in which he emphasized that, in 2005, our country chose " irrevocably" the path to prosperity and stability, told Agerpres.

"Today, we formally mark Romania's arrival at European maturity. We celebrate 18 years since the signing of the Treaty of Accession of Romania to the European Union. In 2005, Romania irrevocably chose the path of prosperity and stability, concretely reflected in the well-being of its citizens and the development of businesses," reads the message posted by the Prime Minister on the Government's Twitter page.

The signing ceremony of Romania's Accession Treaty to the institutions of the European Union took place on April 25, 2005, in Luxembourg.