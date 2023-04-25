 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciuca: In 2005, Romania irrevocably chose the path of prosperity and stability

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Ciuca: In 2005, Romania irrevocably chose the path of prosperity and stability.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Accession of Romania to the European Union, in which he emphasized that, in 2005, our country chose " irrevocably" the path to prosperity and stability, told Agerpres.

"Today, we formally mark Romania's arrival at European maturity. We celebrate 18 years since the signing of the Treaty of Accession of Romania to the European Union. In 2005, Romania irrevocably chose the path of prosperity and stability, concretely reflected in the well-being of its citizens and the development of businesses," reads the message posted by the Prime Minister on the Government's Twitter page.

The signing ceremony of Romania's Accession Treaty to the institutions of the European Union took place on April 25, 2005, in Luxembourg.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.