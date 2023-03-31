PM Ciuca, in Stockholm: I see Sweden as a future member of NATO

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Friday that he hopes that Sweden will join NATO as soon as possible and thus be able to participate with troops at the (central Romania) Cincu military base.

The head of the Executive from Bucharest held a joint press conference with his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson.

Ciuca expressed his hope that the Scandinavian country will join the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance until July, when the Vilnius NATO Summit takes place.

"I see Sweden as a future NATO member, but also as a NATO partner. Taking into account that NATO has increased its presence in all regions of the Black Sea, especially in Romania, the USA has also increased its presence in the Black Sea area and in areas in Romania, I think that Sweden can participate in our exercises and deploy soldiers and be part of the NATO presence at (the military base at) Cincu," he pointed out.

"We are looking forward to this country becoming a member of the Alliance," Nicolae Ciuca added.