PM Ciuca meets France's Minister of Armed Forces to discuss deployment of RAFALE aircraft squadron

Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca met on Thursday at the Victoria Palace with the Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Sebastien Lecornu, a context in which the high-ranking French official announced the decision to deploy a squadron of RAFALE fighters for air policing missions in Romania, told Agerpres.

According to a Government's release, the concrete elements of the Romanian-French Strategic Partnership were discussed, which has seen a rapid deepening in recent months, after France assumed the status of the framework nation for the Battle Group in Romania, as well as in the context deterrence and defense elements from the NATO agenda, according to the strategic concept adopted in Madrid this summer, which focuses on the security needs of the Black Sea.

The Romanian Prime Minister thanked the French side for the prompt and timely decision to move military capabilities to our country, consisting of troops and combat equipment, including armored infantry, tanks and the MAMBA anti-aircraft system.

The quoted source specifies that the developments and the situation in the region were presented in detail during the dialogue, in the context of the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

At the same time, the consequences on military, energy and food security were analyzed, which generated instability in the states of the region, first of all in the Republic of Moldova.

"The two officials expressed their concern for the social and political disturbances managed by the pro-European Government in Chisinau and expressed their support for the Republic of Moldova", the press release states.