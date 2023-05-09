PM Ciuca meets president of the Board of Audit and Inspection of the Republic of Korea Choe Jae-hae.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, a delegation of the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI), which is the Supreme Audit Institution of the Republic of Korea (SAI), led by President Choe Jae-hae, on which occasion he appreciated the good collaboration existing between the Court of Accounts of Romania and the Board of Audit and Inspection of the Republic of Korea, especially in the field of risk analysis in the selection of audit topics and the specific tools of the IT system in support of the audit activity, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the Government, the head of Executive emphasized that a responsible government needs to measure the impact that the act of governance produces in people's lives, and the expertise and experience of the auditors can provide such analyses.

Also, Prime Minister Ciuca stated that the recommendations of the Court of Accounts are included in the public policies of the government and emphasized the extensive modernisation process that is taking place at the Court of Accounts in Romania, a process also observed in the attitude of the audit teams and in the communication with the audited entities.

At the same time, the prime minister emphasized the cooperation between South Korea and Romania, recalling the official visit he made to this country last December, when he met with Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and discussed topics of interest in the field of economic cooperation, with emphasis on the area of energy, investments, education and the defence industry.

Prime Minister Ciuca also stated that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will be his guest this week, on the occasion of the celebration of 15 years of Strategic Partnership, a new opportunity to strengthen and develop relations between the two countries.