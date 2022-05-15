Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that most of the measures included in the "Support for Romania" programme have been approved one month after its launch by the governing coalition, noting that more than two-thirds of the total 17.3 billion lei are now "active" and "produce effects."

"More than two-thirds of the measures in the support package, amounting to 17.3 billion lei, are active and effective. The implementation of these protection solutions for citizens and the economy involves funding from national and European funds worth 11.5 billion. We have been able to approve most of the measures included in the "Support for Romania" programme within a month. Together with the Parliament and the leaders of the governing coalition we got sure that funds are available from the state budget and European resources for the implementation of the decisions for the protection of the Romanian citizens and the economy," the PM specified on Sunday.He mentioned that the news from Brussels on the support from European funds for the social measures included in this programme is followed by another decision favourable to the economy, and Romanian investors will benefit from another 412 million euros in the form of grants for productive activities.The Prime Minister also mentioned, among the social measures, the extension of the granting of technical unemployment for the employees of the companies affected by the conflict in Ukraine.He announced that the Government is still preparing several economic and social support measures."The Ministry of Agriculture is in the advanced stage of the project through which farmers will benefit from 200 million euros for the processing of raw materials in Romania. It's a measure that, alongside the other measures taken in support of the agricultural sector, will have an effect on the prices of agricultural products. The Kurzarbeit programme, which is now in force until the beginning of June, will continue in the next period. it will stimulate the voluntary increase of the minimum monthly wage in the economy by employers, with 200 lei per month, through the exemption from the additional taxation on the increase. The measure will have an impact on 1.6 million employees," Ciuca said.