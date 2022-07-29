PM Ciuca: National anthem, flag, and coat of arms define our identity

The national anthem, the flag and the coat of arms define our identity and represent the lasting link between the past, the present and the future of our people, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed, on Friday, in a message on the occasion of Romania's National Anthem Day.

"It is Romania's National Anthem Day, a celebration of our national consciousness and unity and an opportunity to remember the beginnings of the European destiny of the Romanians, who during the Revolution of 1848 rallied to the other revolutionary movements in Europe at that time. Chosen as anthem for the Revolution of 1848 due to its mobilizing message, "Awaken Thee, Romanian!" became the anthem of post-December Romania after its chords and mobilizing lyrics resonated and motivated Romanians in many other crossroads moments in history, from the War of Independence and the two World Wars, until the uprising of the workers in Brasov on November 15, 1987 and, then, during the Revolution of December 1989. Likened by Nicolae Balcescu to a Marseillaise of the Romanians, "Awaken Thee, Romanian!" fills us with emotion, glorifying the nation's history and heroes. The national anthem, the flag and the coat of arms define our identity and represent the lasting link between the past, the present and the future of our people, but also the symbol of the country's ability to successfully go through difficult periods and to thrive by harnessing the opportunities created by the will of its citizens," said Nicolae Ciuca.

Honoring the national symbols, the prime minister emphasizes, means responsibility for the actions undertaken, respect for the freedoms Romanians have obtained with difficulty after decades of oppression by the communist regime and their promotion in a Europe of diversity and common values.

"On National Anthem Day, I wish that we always remain united around our national symbols and the ideals defended with the sacrifices of our forefathers. Many Happy Returns to the Romania born from their aspirations that we have to pass on to our descendants even better! Many Happy Returns, anthem of the Romanian soul!," Ciuca also conveyed.AGERPRES